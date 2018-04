WORKABOUT PRO, budoucnost sběru dat v terénu?

WORKABOUT PRO M

WORKABOUT PRO C

processor & memory

• Intel Xscale PXA255

• RAM: 64 MB on M, 128 MB on C

• Flash: 32 MB on M and C



operating system

• Microsoft Windows CE .NET 4.2

programming environment

• HTML, XML

• Psion Teklogix Mobile Devices SDK

• HDK – Hardware Development Kit for third-party developed expansion modules.

• Compact Framework

• JVM

• Standard protocol APIs

Windows sockets (WinCE)



wireless communications

• Optional expansion modules for:

802.11b (via Compact Flash)

GSM/GPRS (via expansion interface)

CDMA/1xRTT (via expansion interface)

(future project)

• Integrated Bluetooth class II, ver 1.1

standard on WORKABOUT PRO C

Note:WAN, 802.11b, and Bluetooth are

available simultaneously on C



application software

• Internet Explorer 5.5 for CE

• Open TekTerm

• ANSI,TESS terminal emulations IBM

3270,IBM 5250, HP 2392



user interface

• Monochrome Touch Display

1/4 VGA, 320x240 diagonal, portrait mode

LCD

Configurable backlight and contrast

Sunlight readable (for outdoor use)

Hi-reliability EL backlight

• Colour Touch Display

1/4 VGA, 320x240 diagonal, portrait mode

TFT

256 displayable colours

Configurable backlight

Sunlight readable (for outdoor use)

Hi reliability LED backlight

• Touchscreen (standard)

Passive stylus or finger operation

Signature capture

Stylus held on main unit

• Keyboards

Alphanumeric

Ergonomic ambidextrous one-hand operation

Backlit, hi durability hard-capped keys

• Indicators & Controls

Internal 86 dBA speaker w/ volume control

LED indicating battery charge status



bar code applications

• Optional 2D Imager expansion module.

• Optional 1D SE1223 HP laser scanner expansion module

• Optional field-upgradeable/replaceable pistol grip



expansion slot

• One SD memory card slot - user accessible

• 100 Pin High-Speed Expansion connector, accessible through end-cap or back plate.

Supports TTL level RS232, USB, PCMCIA and internal battery charging

• Type II Compact Flash slot accessible through end-cap

other expansion modules

• Type II PCMCIA slot – Field upgradeable

external ports



• USB Host port on base for tethered USB

devices (printers, etc).

• Low Insertion Force Docking Station Port

with:

USB device port

USB Host port

Power in/out



power management

• Full shift Lithium Ion 3.8V 1800 mAh

standard battery

• Optional long life Lithium Ion 3.8V 2700

mAh battery

• Quick swap pack

• Advanced Smart Battery w/ gas gauge

• 3 power source options Runs off battery,

wall adapter or cigarette lighter

• Built-in charger

• Rechargeable, user replaceable, Lithium Ion

back up battery

• Also accepts standard consumer available

AA Alkaline batteries



environmental (standard):

• Operating temp: -20oC to +50oC (-4oF to 122oF)

• Storage temp: -25oC to +60oC (-13oF to 140oF)

• Humidity: 5-95% RH non-condensing

• Rain/Dust: IEC 529, classification IP54

• Shock: Multiple 1.2m (4 ft.) drops to polished concrete



physical dimensions

(workabout pro m & c)

• Weight: 454g (16 oz) with battery; add 75g

(2.6 oz) with scanner expansion module and 19g (0.7 oz) with 802.11b CF card radio.

• Size: Length: 221mm (8.7”), Width: 76 mm (3”) at grip area tapering to 90mm (3.5”) at display area, Depth: 31mm (1.2”) at grip area tapering to 44mm (1.7”) at display area.



power accessories

• AC Wall adapter (charge & operate handheld).

• 4-unit slot battery gang charger

• Charger/Docking Station (charges handheld & spare battery)

• Vehicle cradle with optional charge capability

• Cigarette lighter adapter



communication accessories

• Quad Dock (4-site) w/ 10/100BaseT

Ethernet and charge functions

• Desktop Charger/Docking Station (charges handheld & spare battery) supports USB and optional 10/100Base T Ethernet module.

• Powered/non-powered cradle for vehicle mount applications.

• Port Replicator for vehicle cradles (field installable option) includes 3 RS232 ports plus USB.



carrying accessories

• Handstrap, pistol grip w/ trigger, shoulder strap, holster, wrist strap, belt loop, protective vinyl carrying case, belt clip.



approvals:

• Safety: UL 1950, CSA C22.2 No950, LVD EN60950

EMC: FCC Part 15 Class B, EMC Directive Class B

Laser: IEC 825-1 Class 2 (EN60825-1)

In Vehicle Cradle: E Mark