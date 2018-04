Trimble GeoExplorer CE - nový GPS standard pro mobilní GIS

STANDARD FEATURES



System



• Embedded Windows CE 3.0 operating system (H/PC 2000)

• 206 MHz StrongARM processor

• 128 MB or 512 MB non-volatile Flash data storage

• Outdoor color display

• Ergonomic cable-free handheld

• Rugged and water-resistant design

• All-day internally rechargeable battery GPS

• Submeter or 2

• 5 meter accuracy options

• Integrated WAAS

• RTCM real-time correction support

• NMEA and TSIP protocol support



STANDARD SOFTWARE



• GPS Controller for control of integrated GPS and in-field mission planning

• GPS Connector for connecting integrated GPS to external ports

• Windows Explorer, Pocket Internet Explorer, Inbox, Text Editor, Calculator, Voice Recorder, ActiveSync, Connect to Desktop, Remote

Networking



OPTIONAL SOFTWARE



• TerraSync

• GPS Pathfinder® Tools Software Development Kit (SDK)

• GPS Pathfinder Office

• Subscription to GPS Pathfinder Express service

• GPScorrect for ArcPad



STANDARD ACCESSORIES



• Support module with power supply and USB data cable

• Getting Started Guide

• Hand strap

• Pouch

• Stylus



OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES



• Serial clip for field data and power input

• Vehicle power adapter1

• Portable power kit1

• External antenna

• Pole-mountable ground plane

• Baseball cap with antenna sleeve

• Beacon-on-a-Belt differential correction receiver

• Hard carry case

• Null modem cable1

• Backpack kit

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS



Handheld Specifications



Physical

Size 21.5 cm × 9.9 cm × 7.7 cm (8.5" × 3.9" × 3.0")



Weight

0.72 kg (1.59 lb) with battery



Processor

206 MHz Intel StrongARM SA-1110



Memory

32 MB RAM

128 MB or 512 MB internal Flash disk



Power

Low (no GPS) 1.1 Watts

Normal (with GPS) 1.9 Watts

High (with GPS and backlight) 2.8 Watts



Battery

Internal lithium-ion, rapidly rechargeable

in unit, 21 Watt-hours



Environmental

Operating Temp.

-10oC to +50oC (-14oF to 122oF)

Storage Temp.

-20oC to +70oC (-4oF to 158oF)

Humidity

99% non-condensing

Casing Wind-driven rain and dust-resistant per IP 55 standard, slip-resistant grip, shock- and

vibration-resistant



Communications

USB connectivity via support module, serial

communications via optional DE9 serial clip

adapter



Display

240 × 320 pixel full outdoor color display, with

backlight



Audio

Microphone and half duplex speaker

Record and playback utilities



Interface

Anti-glare coated touch screen

2 hardware control keys

4 programmable permanent touch buttons

Soft Input Panel (SIP) virtual keyboard

Audio system events, warnings, and notifications