TimbaTec Pocket PC - vodotěsné PDA

Measurements:

217 x 92 (grip: 84) x 46 (grip: 36) mm



Weight:

ca. 600 g



Temperature range:

- 20 °C to + 50 °C



Storage temperatures:

- 20 °C to + 60 °C



Operating time:

ca. 10 hours (depending on operating mode)



Water tightness:

water-tight IP 67 (with closed PCMCIA flaps)



Impact:

resists dropping on stone from 1.2 m height



Display:

Transflective TFT LCD

3.78" 320 x 240 (1/4 VGA) Pixel, 65,536 colours, 16 Bit, illuminated, touch screen (suitable for sunlight and shade)



Data input:

Touch screen: handwriting recognition, Soft

keyboard, character recognition, handwriting (without transcription)

Keyboard:

Numerical keyboard with additional free keys for optional assignment, illuminated

Microphone for speech input



Processor:

400 MHz Intel PXA255

Application processor



Data Memory:

128 MB self-refreshing DRAM

Programme Memory: 48 MB Flash ROM

Add-ons:

1 PCMCIA Type II Interface,

1 Type I Compact Flash slot,

water-tight, can be opened toolfree for additional memory, radio data transmission, modem etc.



Data transmission:

4 independent serial interfaces:

TAG Interface

Expansion Interface

2 x RS232 Interfaces with docking station (contact-less full duplex transmission between

TimbaTec Pocket PC and docking station)

USB interface at docking station



Wireless communication:

Integrated WLAN IEEE 802.11b

WiFi with 64 or 128 Bit encoding,

Bluetooth interface



Exchange battery:

4.000 mAh Lilon battery pack



Backup:

rechargeable Lithium Polymer

battery 1.250 mAh, data preservation for a minimum of 10 days without main battery pack



Audio:

Audio recording and playback.

Reproduction of MP3 music files or Internet audio programmes; speech recording and reproduction. Integrated volume control,

Mute function, loudspeaker and microphone.



Software:

Microsoft Windows Mobile 2003, programmable in Microsoft® eMbedded Visual C++ 4.0, C# (C-sharp) and Visual Basic .NET