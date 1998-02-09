Stopařův průvodce po Internetu - Elektronické pohlednice

Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
I po Internetu lze posílat pohlednice. Samozřejmě elektronické a zdarma.

Pokud nevíte, jaká je funkce služeb v tomto seznamu, zkuste si přečíst malé vysvětlení

Protože den Svatého Valentýna, svátek všech zamilovaných, se Internetu nevyhne (s vyjímkou toho českého), najdete seznam elektronických pohlednic k tomuto tématu zde. Jde ovšem o seznam, vybraný z této stránky a samozřejmě neúplný, protože pohlednic ke Sv. Valentýnu je spousta.


*Be Mine* Greetings Sv. Valentýn
1st Source - Electronic Postcards
1st Virtual spousta kategorií
abound ... Postcards
AdOnWeb's EnviroCards
Always free virtual greeting cards spousta kategorií, Sv. Valentýn.
Always Free Virtual Greeting Cards Sv. Valentýn
Annoy.com: Censure speciální pohlednice
Aunt Barbara's Postcards
Awesome Cyber Cards™ spousta kategorií, Sv. Valentýn.
Bikini.com: Bikinigrams
Blue Mountain Arts' Electronic Greeting Cards Sv. Valentýn
Car Talk: The Postcard Store
E-cards
Free electric postcard
MIB postcard
NetPostcard czech flag
Pohlednice slovak flag
POSTCARDS FROM BELIZE
Send a FREE Postcard from Hawaii! posílá e-mailem
Stiffware Dispatch - Web Greeting cards with a Difference!
Zlinks
mypostcards.com
www.123greetings.com Sv. Valentýn
www.all-yours.net/postcard/
www.bowcreek.com/postcards.shtml
www.goplay.com/3/cards/cardintro.html
www.missmary.com/emporium/postcards/index.html Sv. Valentýn
www.ub.net.id Sv. Valentýn
www.warnerbros.com
www.webface.com
