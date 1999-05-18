Schéma zapojení konektoru telefonů Bosch 607/608

Bosch - spodní konector
______________
| 15 1 |
|( ) ======== |
|____16______2_|
16 GND Ground
15 EQUIP-ID Pulled low by HF, internal pullup 100k
14 AGND Analog ground
13 A-DL Analog output from phone
12 AGND Analog ground
11 A-UL Analog input to phone
10 GND Ground-this pin is checked by HF, if GND=>phone is present
9 CHG-ID Charger ID - detects type of charger
8 D-BUS Data output
7 IGNITION Sensing ignition (in car kit), internal pulldown 100k
6 HF_ENABLE HF enable output
5 V-BATT Connected directly to the MS battery. NO FUSE!
4 PA_BIAS_ON Trigger signal synchronous withr TX burst
3 I-BUS Data input (internal 100k pullup)
2 C-BUS Bi-directional serial control bus
1 VIN Input voltage - supply pin