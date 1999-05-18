Schéma zapojení konektoru telefonů Bosch 607/608

Obligátní upozornění: za případná poškození a ztrátu záruky neneseme zodpovědnost. Nemontujte se do toho, pokud tomu nerozumíte!

Bosch - spodní konector



______________

| 15 1 |

|( ) ======== |

|____16______2_|





16 GND Ground

15 EQUIP-ID Pulled low by HF, internal pullup 100k

14 AGND Analog ground

13 A-DL Analog output from phone

12 AGND Analog ground

11 A-UL Analog input to phone

10 GND Ground-this pin is checked by HF, if GND=>phone is present

9 CHG-ID Charger ID - detects type of charger

8 D-BUS Data output

7 IGNITION Sensing ignition (in car kit), internal pulldown 100k

6 HF_ENABLE HF enable output

5 V-BATT Connected directly to the MS battery. NO FUSE!

4 PA_BIAS_ON Trigger signal synchronous withr TX burst

3 I-BUS Data input (internal 100k pullup)

2 C-BUS Bi-directional serial control bus

1 VIN Input voltage - supply pin



