Schéma zapojení konektoru telefonů Bosch 607/608

aktualizováno 
Další přírůstek pro bastlíře, tentokráte pro telefony Bosch.
Obligátní upozornění: za případná poškození a ztrátu záruky neneseme zodpovědnost. Nemontujte se do toho, pokud tomu nerozumíte!

schema zmensene

Bosch - spodní konector

______________
| 15 1 |
|( ) ======== |
|____16______2_|


16    GND        Ground
15    EQUIP-ID    Pulled low by HF, internal pullup 100k
14    AGND        Analog ground
13    A-DL        Analog output from phone
12    AGND        Analog ground
11    A-UL        Analog input to phone
10    GND        Ground-this pin is checked by HF, if GND=>phone is present
9    CHG-ID        Charger ID - detects type of charger
8    D-BUS        Data output
7    IGNITION    Sensing ignition (in car kit), internal pulldown 100k
6    HF_ENABLE    HF enable output
5    V-BATT        Connected directly to the MS battery. NO FUSE!
4    PA_BIAS_ON    Trigger signal synchronous withr TX burst
3    I-BUS        Data input (internal 100k pullup)
2    C-BUS        Bi-directional serial control bus
1    VIN        Input voltage - supply pin

Autor:
Témata: tipy

