Proxim Harmony - bezdrátová harmonie

General Radio Data Rate 11, 5.5, 2 and 1 Mbps per channel, auto fallback for extended range Range (in open environment) 11 Mbps: 460 feet (140 m)

5.5 Mbps: 655 feet (200 m)

2 Mbps: 885 feet (270 m)

1 Mbps: 1300 feet (400 m) Channels 11 for North America; 14 Japan; 13 Europe (ETSI); 2 Spain; 4 France Certifications US- FCC Part 15

Europe- R&TTE

Consult Proxim for other countries Compatibility Interoperable with IEEE 802.11b compliant products. Warranty 3-year parts and labor (return to factory) LED Indicators Link, Power Power Consumption <380 mA transmit, <280 mA receive (typical values) ActiveSync Supports wireless synchronization with laptop or desktop computer. Network Information Security 40 and 128 bit Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) encryption Network Architecture Supports ad hoc peer-to-peer networks and communication to wired networks via Access Point(s) Diagnostics Desktop icon continually reports connection status Drivers Available Windows CE 3.0 for Compaq iPAQ H3600 Series and Casio E-125 Pocket PCs; Check Proxim web site for updated list of supported configurations. Roaming Seamless Roaming among APs including across subnets via Harmony AP Controller Radio Frequency Band 2.4 -2.4835GHz (ISM band). Actual frequencies in use vary by country Radio Type Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) Output Power 14 dBm (Max 16 dBm) Voltage 3.3 V Environmental Temperature Range 0 to +55 degrees C (operating); -20 to +80 degrees C (storage) Humidity (non-condensing) 5% to 90% Electrical Interface 50 pin standard CompactFlash connector Physical Form Factor CompactFlash Type II Weight <1.7 oz (<50 g) Size 2.95 in L x 0.19 in H x 1.65 in W x 1.81 in L (75mm x 5mm x 42mm x 46mm) Shipping Configuration Harmony 802.11b CompactFlash Card with integrated antenna, quick start guide, CD-ROM with drivers and utilities, user's guide.