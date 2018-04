Presenter-to-Go, videoprezentace na kapesních počítačích

Key Presenter-to-Go Specifications

Resolution: 1024 x 768 (XGA) 8-bit color

Remote Control: 14-button Infrared

VGA adapter cable (12” in length) with power port



Source Presentation Format

Slides can be created from virtually any Windows™ XP/2000/NT/98/ME application

PowerPoint™ 97/2000/XP presentations for Windows can be transformed from a plug-in icon - including notes, titles and slide text



Handheld

Any Pocket PC handheld with a PC card/CF type I/II card slot or jacket

Any Handspring Visor with a Springboard module



Display & Presentation Devices

Any Display Device with HD-15 (VGA) connector and support for 1024 x 768 resolution at 8-bit color depth.

(This includes most CRT monitors and most graphics projectors)

Desktop Specifications

Desktop or Laptop or Notebook(Visor only)

32 MB RAM, 50 MB Hard Drive

Windows® 98, 98SE, Millennium, NT, 2000 or XP

Mac OS 8.5+ (excluding OSX) - (Visor only)

Handheld cradle with ActiveSync/HotSync software loaded



Program Control Features

View Slide Preview, Notes & Slide Text

Drag and Drop Reorganization

Selectively Hide/Show Slides

Select From Multiple Presentations

Manual/Automatic Show

Loop Function

Supports Mulitple HotSync Users



Remote Control Features

Forward Advance, Reverse, Auto

10 Key Direct Slide Select

Return to Last Slide



Power Options

Presenter-to-Go AC adapter (included)