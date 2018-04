PEGA-MSC1 - digitální fotoaparát pro SONY CLIÉ

Imager

1/6 inch CMOS image sensor, 100,000 pixels (gross), 352 (H) x 288 (V) pixels (effective)



Interface

Memory Stick® slot



Lens

F=2.8, focal length: F=2.65



Camera Rotating Angle

–30 to 180 degrees



White Balance

Auto, Outdoor, and Indoor A (incandescent light), Indoor B (fluorescent light)



Exposure Control

Automatic



Picture format

PGPF



Resolution Option & File Size

320x240 (approx. 150kb), 160x120 (approx. 40kb)



Picture Effects

Off, Sepia, Black & White, Solarize and Negative Art



Self Timer

Available



Finder

160 x 120 pixels, approx 5fps



Power

Supplied by CLIÉ



Size (WxHxD)

36x78x18mm



Weight

Approximately 12 g