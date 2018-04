NK92 - GPS přijímač pro komunikátor NOKIA 9210

General

Chipset: SiRF Star IIe LP

Frequency: L1, 1575.42MHz

C/A: 1023 MHz chip rate

Channels: 12 Channels all-in-view tracking

DGPS sources: Default: none, Programmable: WAAS/EGNOS

System Back Up: Built-in Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery Antenna type

One internal antenna; one optional MMCX connected external antenna Accuracy (DGPS: None)

Position: 10 meters RMS, 25 meter CEP, without SA

Velocity: 0.1 meters/sec, without SA

Time: 1 microsecond, synchronized to GPS time Datums

WGS-84 (or by demanded) Acquisition Rate (Open sky, stationary)

Reacquisition: 0.1s, average

Cold start: less than 80s, average

Warm start: less than 45s, average

Hot start: less than 10s, average Dynamic conditions

Altitude: less than 18,000 meters

Velocity: less than 515 meters/second

Acceleration: less than 4g

Interface

Hardware: compatible with Nokia 9210/9290 series Bottom connector

Baud rate: Default: 4800 bps, N, 8, 1; Programmable: 4800-38400 bps

Protocol: Default: NMEA 0183 (v2.20) - GGA(1), GSA(1), GSV(5), RMC(1); (n), n is the update interval in seconds; Programmable: additional NMEA-VTG, GLL/SiRF Binary Power

Supplied by the host platform, On/Off controlled by application software

Voltage: 3.3, +/-5%

Current: Default: 75mA (Max) in Continuous mode; Programmable: less than 75mA (average), depends on duty cycle in trickle power mode Device size

38 x 32 x 23 mm Environment

Operating temperature: -20C to +60C

Relative humidity: 5% to 95%, non-condensing