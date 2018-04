MobilePro 900c, novinka ve starém kabátu

Processor

• Intel PXA255 processor at 400 MHz with Intel XScale™ technology



Memory

• 64MB of SDRAM standard (100 MHz)

• 64MB of Flash ROM (32MB + 32MB, NAND or NOR Flash type)







Display

• 8.1-inch diagonal DSTN touch screen

• 64K colors

• 640 x 240 (half-VGA) resolution on display

• 9-level backlight control (software control)

• Up to 800 x 600 resolution on external

analog monitor



Dimensions and Weight

• The following specifications are for the MobilePro 900c with the standard 2-cell main battery installed.

• Width — 9.69 in. (246.22 mm)

• Depth — 5.05 in. (128.18 mm)

• Height — 1.19 in. (30.25 mm)

• Weight — 1.8 lb. (830 grams)



User Data Entry Methods

• 78-key QWERTY keyboard with stylus

• 17.5 mm center-to-center alpha key pitch

• Touch-typeable

• Touch screen (input via stylus)



Buttons and Switches

• Power button — On keyboard; power

on/suspend switch

• Software reset switch — Software reset

• LCD close/off switch — Power on/suspend switch



LEDs

• Battery status (green/amber)

• Notification (alert) indicator (amber)



I/O Ports

• USB slave

• USB host

• Serial port (Direct Cable connection)

• IrDA 1.1 FIR (4Mbps) port

• VGA port (output)

• Headphone, stereo minijack

• Modem port

• Power port (DC in)



Modem

• Data — V. 90, 56 Kbps (AT command)

• Fax — 14.4 Kbps (Fax control command Class I)



Sound

• One built-in monaural speaker

• Stereo headphone, 3.5 mini jack

• Internal microphone



Infrared (IrDA) Communication

• Baud rate — FIR 4 Mbps maximum

• Distance — 2 to 20 inches



Serial Interface

• Baud rate — 115.2 Kbps maximum



Expansion

• One Type I/II PC Card slot

• One Type I/II CompactFlash card slot)



Pre-installed Operating Systems

• Microsoft Windows CE.NET 4.2

• Microsoft Windows CE 3.0 Handheld/PC 2000



Batteries

• Standard main battery — One 2-cell

rechargeable Li-Ion battery pack (included))

• Extended life main battery — One 4-cell

rechargeable Li-Ion battery pack (optional)

• Backup battery — CR2032 battery (included

AC Adapter

• Input: 100 to 240 V ~ 0.6A

• Output: 12V === 2A



Battery Life Estimates Standard Large

• Normal operation: up to 8 hrs up to 16 hrs

• In communication: up to 4 hrs up to 8 hrs



Recharge Time

• Use the AC adapter to recharge the MobilePro main battery.

• Recharging time — approximately 5 hours for the standard main battery when system power is off



Memory Backup

• Approximately 5 hours (with depleted main battery) at ambient temperature of 73oF (23oC).



Accessories (included in box)

• Bridge battery CR2032

• AC adapter — MC-BA6 (US)

listed direct plug-Iin power unit

• Rechargeable 2-cell lithium-Ion battery pack

• PC connect USB cable

• RJ-11 telephone cable

• Stylus pen



Software

NEC MobilePro 900c

• Microsoft CE.NET 4.2 operating system and application suite

• Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDF viewers

• Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0 for Windows CE

• Microsoft Windows Media 9 Series

• Excel editor (custom developed by NECSAM)

• Calendar, Schedule, Tasks (custom developed by NECSAM)

• .NET Compact Framework

• BSQUARE bBackup (backup utility)

• BSQUARE bFAX (fax software)

• Citrix ICA Client (client side application for

connecting to Citrix server)

• Phatware Netprofiler (connectivity to ISP)

• MobilePro Synchronization System

NEC MobilePro 900

• Microsoft Handheld PC 2000 operating system and application suite

• ANSYR PDF Viewer

• BSQUARE bBackup (backup utility)

• BSQUARE bFAX (fax software)

• Citrix ICA Client (client side application for connecting to Citrix server)

• Phatware Netprofiler (connectivity to ISP)

• Westtek Printer Drivers

• MobilePro Synchronization System



Optional Accessories

• AC Adapter (OP-MP9-ACADAPT)

• Standard Li-Ion Battery Pack, 2-cell

(OP-MP9-BATTERY)

• Extended-Life Li-Ion Battery Pack, 4-cell (OP-MP9-EXTBATT)

• Single Battery Charger (OP-MP9-CHARGER)

• Auto Adapter (OP-MP9-AUTOADP)

• MobilePro Handheld Case (OP-MPHH-CASE)

• PC Connect Serial Cable (OP-MP9-LINKSER)

• Stylus Pen (OP-MP9-PEN)

• VGA Cable (S1424-12V)



Limited Warranty

• One-year parts and labor limited warranty 10

• Concurrent one-year Express service at no extra charge

• Additional extended warranties available as options

• MobilePro Extended Express Service

1 additional year (M9-0000-0730-0000)

• MobilePro Extended Express Service