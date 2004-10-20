Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Přeskočit hlavičku portálu

Jaké programy pro Palm, Pocket PC, Symbian a J2ME mají návštěvníci Handango nejraději?

aktualizováno  1. ledna 0001 
Server Handango v minulých měsících sbíral hlasy pro nejoblíběnejší programy v různých kategoriích čtyřech platforem - Palm OS, Pocket PC, Symbian OS a J2ME. Včera byl zveřejněn žebříček aplikací, pro které hlasovali návštěvníci nejvíce. Jaké to jsou?

Server Handango včera zveřejnil výsledky hlasování o nejlepší mobilní aplikace v kategoriích pro Palm OS, Symbian OS, Windows Mobile PC a J2ME systémy.

Návštěvníci stránek mohli pro svůj nejoblíbenější program v sedmi kategoriích čtyř různých platforem hlasovat od 31. března do 30. září. Vítěz každé kategorie obdrží $5,000 na propagaci svého produktu, který se bude moci pyšnit rovněž titulem "The People's Choice".

Vítězné programy v jednotlivých kategoriích uvádíme níže.

Palm OS

  • Best Business Solution - Quickoffice Premier by Mobile Digital Media
  • Best Education Solution - Teacher's P.E.T. by Coffee Pot Software
  • Best Game - Billiards by Megasoft 2000
  • Best Healthcare Solution - IPDA-II by Vesteon Software
  • Best Lifestyle Application - PDAbs - Fitness and Workout Tracker by Acrocat Software
  • Best Productivity Application - Hi-Launcher by RNS
  • Best Use of Wireless - WorldMate Standard Edition by MobiMate

Windows Mobile Pocket PC

  • Best Business Solution - Project Manager by Infodev Technologies, Inc.
  • Best Education Solution - DictionaryToGo by LearningToGo
  • Best Game - Lemonade Tycoon by Jamdat
  • Best Healthcare Solution - DrugGuide by Skyscape
  • Best Lifestyle Application - MySportTraining by Expose Corp.
  • Best Productivity Application - Pocket Informant by WebIS, Inc.
  • Best Use of Wireless - Rudeo Control for Windows Media Player by Rudeo Consulting

Symbian OS

  • Best Business Solution - VITO QuickContact by VITO Technology
  • Best Education Solution - RepliGo by Cerience Corp.
  • Best Game - MGS Karting by Noumena Innovations Ltd.
  • Best Healthcare Solution - MobiMedic - First Aid by Dynamo Computing Solutions
  • Best Lifestyle Application - WorldMate Standard Edition by MobiMate
  • Best Productivity Application - Handy Day by EPOCWARE
  • Best Use of Wireless - IM+: Instant Messenger by SHAPE Services GmbH

J2ME

  • Best Business Solution - Password Vault by Six Foot Three Foot
  • Best Education Solution - LangToLang English French Dictionary by Ascendo
  • Best Game - Aces Texas Hold'em - No Limit by Concrete Software
  • Best Healthcare Solution - emerdat by tridcomm
  • Best Lifestyle Application - Diet Manager by Family software
  • Best Productivity Application - ContactManager by Total Wireless Solutions
  • Best Use of Wireless - BlinkNews by Brainspeed, Inc.

Kompletní výsledky umístění programů v jednotlivých kategoriích na dalších pozicích naleznete na stránkách Handango zde.

Autor:

Nejčtenější

iPhone SE 2 má být už v květnu. Takto by měl vypadat

Údajný iPhone SE 2.

iPhone SE byl představen před dvěma roky, jeho design je pak vyloženě zastaralý. Vychází z šest let starého modelu....

Obchod pětiletky finišuje. Spojení Vodafonu a UPC ovlivní i trh v Česku

Vodafone jedná o převzetí operátora UPC

Vodafone by měl v nejbližší době koupit některé evropské pobočky Liberty Global. Obchod se týká i Česka, znamenalo by...

V sobotu koupíte smartphony Xiaomi za 399 Kč a sluchátka za korunu

Sleva

Čínské Xiaomi od loňska oficiálně působí v Česku a po několika stáncích otvírá i plnohodnotný obchod. První zákazníci...

Drsná metoda autoškoly, žáci museli položit své mobily na silnici

Neobvyklý způsob učení parkování v čínské autoškole

V čínské autoškole vymysleli originální způsob, jak naučit studenty velmi opatrně zaparkovat. Na čáry vyhrazené pro...

Nejnovější smartphone od Samsungu se nedokáže připojit k internetu

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro ve verzi bez internetu

Samsung připravil smartphone, který by u nás ocenili možná jen senioři. Případně ti, kteří se obávají možného zneužití...

Další z rubriky

Bez reklamy ani ránu. Bude už i na Facebook Messengeru v mobilu

Mobilní Messenger projde změnou, k nelibosti uživatelů v něm budou cílené...

Oblíbený mobilní kecálek se brzy promění. Facebook totiž do Messengeru po úspěšném testování implementuje cílené...

Google loni zlikvidoval 700 tisíc aplikací

Mobilní aplikace

Z aplikačního obchodu Google Play bylo loni odstraněno 700 tisíc aplikací, většina zmizela prakticky ihned po umístění...

Za 23 korun vám aplikace fotku z iPhonu ukáže až za tři dny

Netradiční fotoaplikace Gudak vás donutí nad fotkami zase přemýšlet

Vnímání fotografie se za posledních pár let výrazně změnilo. Díky záznamovým médiím již totiž nemusíme přemýšlet nad...

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout

Právě čtete

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Témata

dTest | Máslo | E-knihy | O2 | NATO | jízdné | Zábava | Testování | Chorvatsko | Děčín | Psycholog | Elektromobil | Boeing | Kladno | Školní rok | Nevěra | Windows Phone | Huawei | Vlak | Vtip | Morava | virtuální operátor | Exekuce | phablet | Steve Jobs | Pokémon Go | Zaměstnání