Jaké programy pro Palm, Pocket PC, Symbian a J2ME mají návštěvníci Handango nejraději?

Server Handango včera zveřejnil výsledky hlasování o nejlepší mobilní aplikace v kategoriích pro Palm OS, Symbian OS, Windows Mobile PC a J2ME systémy.
Návštěvníci stránek mohli pro svůj nejoblíbenější program v sedmi kategoriích čtyř různých platforem hlasovat od 31. března do 30. září. Vítěz každé kategorie obdrží $5,000 na propagaci svého produktu, který se bude moci pyšnit rovněž titulem "The People's Choice".
Vítězné programy v jednotlivých kategoriích uvádíme níže.
Palm OS
- Best Business Solution - Quickoffice Premier by Mobile Digital Media
- Best Education Solution - Teacher's P.E.T. by Coffee Pot Software
- Best Game - Billiards by Megasoft 2000
- Best Healthcare Solution - IPDA-II by Vesteon Software
- Best Lifestyle Application - PDAbs - Fitness and Workout Tracker by Acrocat Software
- Best Productivity Application - Hi-Launcher by RNS
- Best Use of Wireless - WorldMate Standard Edition by MobiMate
Windows Mobile Pocket PC
- Best Business Solution - Project Manager by Infodev Technologies, Inc.
- Best Education Solution - DictionaryToGo by LearningToGo
- Best Game - Lemonade Tycoon by Jamdat
- Best Healthcare Solution - DrugGuide by Skyscape
- Best Lifestyle Application - MySportTraining by Expose Corp.
- Best Productivity Application - Pocket Informant by WebIS, Inc.
- Best Use of Wireless - Rudeo Control for Windows Media Player by Rudeo Consulting
Symbian OS
- Best Business Solution - VITO QuickContact by VITO Technology
- Best Education Solution - RepliGo by Cerience Corp.
- Best Game - MGS Karting by Noumena Innovations Ltd.
- Best Healthcare Solution - MobiMedic - First Aid by Dynamo Computing Solutions
- Best Lifestyle Application - WorldMate Standard Edition by MobiMate
- Best Productivity Application - Handy Day by EPOCWARE
- Best Use of Wireless - IM+: Instant Messenger by SHAPE Services GmbH
J2ME
- Best Business Solution - Password Vault by Six Foot Three Foot
- Best Education Solution - LangToLang English French Dictionary by Ascendo
- Best Game - Aces Texas Hold'em - No Limit by Concrete Software
- Best Healthcare Solution - emerdat by tridcomm
- Best Lifestyle Application - Diet Manager by Family software
- Best Productivity Application - ContactManager by Total Wireless Solutions
- Best Use of Wireless - BlinkNews by Brainspeed, Inc.
Kompletní výsledky umístění programů v jednotlivých kategoriích na dalších pozicích naleznete na stránkách Handango zde.