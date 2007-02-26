iPhone se představil na Oskarech – zatím jen v reklamě

Jak se na největší filmový svátek sluší, vše se točilo kolem filmu. Nechybělo mnoho a Mach s Šebestou se konečně mohli dostat na Oskary!
Pokud jste náhodou v Kodat Theatre včera chyběli, můžete si reklamu pustit ze stránek Apple.
Pokud jste nepoznali, o jaké šlo filmy, tak tady je seznam.
1. Zoom to Phone - Alfred Hitchcock Director Dial M For Murder 1954
2. Lucile Ball - I Love Lucy TV Show 1956-64
3. Jackie Gleason - The Honeymooners 1955-56
4. Humphrey Bogart - The Maltese Falcon 1941
5. Marlon Brando - A Streetcar Named Desire 1951 or On The Waterfront 1954
6. Jerry Lewis - The Bellboy 1960
7. Marilyn Monroe - Some Like It Hot 1959
8. Clark Gable - It Happened One Night 1934
9. Peter Sellers - The Pink Panther 1963
10. Steve McQueen - The Getaway 1972
11. Richard Dryfus - American Graffiti 1973
12. Burt Reynolds - Boogie Nights 1997
13. Bea Benaderet Voice of Betty Rubble - The Flintstones 167 Episodes 1959-66
14. Robert Redford - Three Days of the Condor 1975
15. Michael J. Fox - Back To The Future 1985
16. Harrison Ford - The Fugitive 1993
17. John Cusak - High Fidelity 2000
18. Audrey Tautou - Amélie 2001
19. Kevin Spacey - Glengarry Glen Ross 1992
20. William H. Macy - Fargo 1996
21. Dustin hoffman - Meet The Fockers 2004
22. Will Ferrell - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 2004
23. Sarah Jessica Parker (with her PowerBook)- Sex & The City 1998-2004
24. Jeff Bridges - The Big Lebowski 1998
25. Billy Crystal - When Harry Met Sally 1989
26. Cameron Diaz - Charlie's Angels 2000
27. Samuel L. Jackson - Jackie Brown 1997
28. John Travolta - Face Off 1997
29. Robert De Niro - Meet The Fockers 2004
30. Ben Stiller as (Derek) Zoolander 2001
31. Michael Douglas - The American President 1995
32. Craig T. Nelson's Voice as Bob Parr - The Incredibles 2004
33. John Appleseed - on a rotating iPhone Display 2007