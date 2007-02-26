Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
iPhone se představil na Oskarech – zatím jen v reklamě

  16:30aktualizováno  16:30
V rámci včerejšího předávání Oskarů běžela i nová reklama na Apple iPhone.

Zvětšit fotografii

Apple iPhone v další reklamě | foto: Apple Inc.

Jak se na největší filmový svátek sluší, vše se točilo kolem filmu. Nechybělo mnoho a Mach s Šebestou se konečně mohli dostat na Oskary!

Pokud jste náhodou v Kodat Theatre včera chyběli, můžete si reklamu pustit ze stránek Apple.

Pokud jste nepoznali, o jaké šlo filmy, tak tady je seznam.

1. Zoom to Phone - Alfred Hitchcock Director Dial M For Murder 1954

2. Lucile Ball - I Love Lucy TV Show 1956-64

3. Jackie Gleason - The Honeymooners 1955-56

4. Humphrey Bogart - The Maltese Falcon 1941

5. Marlon Brando - A Streetcar Named Desire 1951 or On The Waterfront 1954

6. Jerry Lewis - The Bellboy 1960

7. Marilyn Monroe - Some Like It Hot 1959

8. Clark Gable - It Happened One Night 1934

9. Peter Sellers - The Pink Panther 1963

10. Steve McQueen - The Getaway 1972

11. Richard Dryfus - American Graffiti 1973

12. Burt Reynolds - Boogie Nights 1997

13. Bea Benaderet Voice of Betty Rubble - The Flintstones 167 Episodes 1959-66

14. Robert Redford - Three Days of the Condor 1975

15. Michael J. Fox - Back To The Future 1985

16. Harrison Ford - The Fugitive 1993

17. John Cusak - High Fidelity 2000

18. Audrey Tautou - Amélie 2001

19. Kevin Spacey - Glengarry Glen Ross 1992

20. William H. Macy - Fargo 1996

21. Dustin hoffman - Meet The Fockers 2004

22. Will Ferrell - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 2004

23. Sarah Jessica Parker (with her PowerBook)- Sex & The City 1998-2004

24. Jeff Bridges - The Big Lebowski 1998

25. Billy Crystal - When Harry Met Sally 1989

26. Cameron Diaz - Charlie's Angels 2000

27. Samuel L. Jackson - Jackie Brown 1997

28. John Travolta - Face Off 1997

29. Robert De Niro - Meet The Fockers 2004

30. Ben Stiller as (Derek) Zoolander 2001

31. Michael Douglas - The American President 1995

32. Craig T. Nelson's Voice as Bob Parr - The Incredibles 2004

33. John Appleseed - on a rotating iPhone Display 2007

