Historie Psionů (5) - rok 1991 - Series 3 nastupuje!

Processor

3a/3c: NEC V30H, 7.68 Mhz

3mx: 16 bit NEC V30MX, 80C86 compatible, 27.684 Mhz, embedded in custom ASIC



Dimensions

165 x 85 x 22 mm (6.5" x 3.3" x 0.9")

275 g (9.7 ounces) including 2x AA batteries



Internal Memory

3a/3c ROM: 1/2 MB containing multi-tasking, windowing operating system,

Microsoft MS-DOS Flash 2 Filing System, and software applications

3mx ROM: 2 MB containing multi-tasking, windowing operating system,

Microsoft MS-DOS Flash 2 Filing System, and software applications

3a RAM: 256 KB or 512 KB or 1 MB or 2 MB

3c RAM: 1 MB or 2 MB

3mx RAM: 2 MB

Plug-in Solid State Disk Memory

2 drives for up to 16 MB storage (2 x 8 MB)

MS-DOS format compatible with desktop PCs

Flash SSDs require no battery backup; capacity up to 8 MB

Ram SSDs have their own Lithium battery; capacity up to 1 MB



Display

127 x 44 mm, 480 x 160 graphics screen with grey scale, approx. A4 page width by 17 lines.

Up to 80 characters by 26 lines using the smallest mono-spaced font, High contrast, retardation film LCD with backlight (3a - no backlit, 3c - backlit only for one model)



Keyboard

58 key QWERTY computer style (AZERTY as appropriate)

9 touch-sensitive keys for task selection



Language

English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch + localizations



Audio

Microphone loudspeaker and CODEC provide digital sound recording and playback with a sample rate of 8k per second, 8 bits wide (12 bits compressed to 8).

DTMF auto-dialling



Power

2 x AA size Alkaline batteries, 2 months typical life

Standard Lithium backup cell protects RAM while changing batteries - CR 2025

AC adaptor optional (9V 250mA, 3a: 150 mA)



Communications

3a/3c/3mx: RS232 Fast Serial Port interface to computers, modems, printers and Parallel Link to printers to communicate at up to 19200/57600/115200 bps

XMODEM, YMODEM and ZMODEM protocols

3c/3mx: IrDA-compliant Infrared (57600/115200 bps)

Optional Parallel Printer Link



Applications

Agenda - For appointments & things to do, as well as birthdays and anniversaries

Data - For names & addresses (or any other database use)

Time - For alarms Calc For simple & scientific calculations

World - Shows a map, world times & dialling codes

Word - For writing letters & other documents

Sheet - For tables, spreadsheets & graphs

Program - Editor for writing your own programs