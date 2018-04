Historie Psionů (2) - Psion Organiser

Software

Notes - File management of Notes, with sorting, simple calculations of averages, variances, etc

Cities - Management of 365 cities of the world with time zone and indicative telephone

Calc - Scientific computer functioning by key words, 10 exploitable Memories in OPL, creation of modules in OPL

Date - Current date like stop watch, Account-with Rebours, management of the summer-time

Cards - Powerful data base with Sorting, 8 inputs maximum by cards and other functions that I would do to enumerate

Programming - Programming language OPL (Operating PSION Language), derived from the BASIC, also possible programming out of assembler