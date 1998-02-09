Elektronické pohlednice - Den Svatého Valentýna

Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Servery pro posílání elektronických pohlednic k svátku sv. Valentýna.

Adresy z tohoto seznamu najdete i v seznamu Elektronických pohlednic. Pokud chcete více adres, použijte nějaký prohledávací stroj, ale myslím, že moje nabídka Vám bude stačit

*Be Mine* Greetings Sv. Valentýn
1st Virtual spousta kategorií
Always free virtual greeting cards spousta kategorií, Sv. Valentýn.
Always Free Virtual Greeting Cards Sv. Valentýn
Awesome Cyber Cards™ spousta kategorií, Sv. Valentýn.
Blue Mountain Arts' Electronic Greeting Cards Sv. Valentýn
E-cards
mypostcards.com
www.123greetings.com Sv. Valentýn
www.ub.net.id Sv. Valentýn
