DELL ANNOUNCES CENTRAL TEXAS EXPANSION

Two New Facilities Planned as Global Expansion Continues

ROUND ROCK, Texas, -- ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 1, 1999 -- Dell Computer Corporation (Nasdaq: DELL), the world's leading direct computer systems company, today announced U.S. expansion projects to support the growth of its North American business including construction of two new Central Texas facilities and expansion of some operations to a new location in the Nashville, Tenn., area.

New Central Texas expansion projects planned for this year include a 300,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and a 325,000 square-foot office building on the company's Northeast Austin site. These are in addition to three Dell office buildings currently under construction in Round Rock and will bring to five the number of buildings underway or completed by Dell in Central Texas in 1999. Collectively, these projects will support up to 5,000 additional jobs.

The facilities are needed to support continued growing demand for Dell products and services in North America. The total occupancy of Dell's 1999 Round Rock construction projects is estimated to be approximately 3,400 employees, including sales and technical support employees and research and development teams. About 1,700 employees will occupy the company's new Northeast Austin office building. Construction of the two new facilities is to begin in the first half of this year and will bring Dell's total Central Texas employment to more than 21,000 people.

Dell's growth has an increasingly significant impact on the Central Texas region. According to economists, Dell's direct and indirect impact is currently more than $5 billion and 50,000 jobs. In 1998, Dell hired 4,000 new employees in Central Texas and economists estimate that more than 60 percent of all new jobs created in the region last year were attributable to Dell. In total, Dell's economic output is estimated to represent 14 percent of the regional economy.

Separately, Dell also announced it is seeking an additional U.S. location in the Nashville area to support the demands of its business. These new U.S. projects continue Dell's global expansion, which includes the announcement or completion of five manufacturing facilities worldwide over the last 16 months. Among the new facilities are two in Ireland, and one each in China, Brazil and the United States.

"This is the right time for Dell and Central Texas to expand our thinking about growth that is in the best interest of our company and community," said Kevin Rollins, Dell vice chairman, who credited Central Texas leaders for working with Dell to manage its growth. "Austin and Round Rock have been very supportive of Dell and we look forward to continuing this collaboration as we grow our business in Central Texas and around the world."

"Dell has helped establish this area's reputation as a world-class center for technology and innovation," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "And Dell has worked in close partnership with the greater Austin community to manage growth so that it is good for the company and for the region. We see this announcement as a continuation of this partnership."

About Dell Computer

Ranked No. 125 among Fortune 500 companies and No. 363 in the Fortune Global 500, Dell Computer Corporation is the world's leading direct computer systems company, based on revenues of $18.2 billion for the past four quarters. Dell designs, manufactures and customizes products and services to customer requirements and offers an extensive selection of software and peripherals. Information on Dell and its products can be obtained through its toll-free number 1-800-388-8542 or by accessing the Dell World Wide Web site at www.dell.com.

Facts about Dell in Central Texas

Corporate Growth o$18.2 billion in revenue for past four quarters. oThe company has out-performed the computer industry by growing at three to four times the industry's rate over the past six years. oDell recently earned the No. 4 position on the Top Ten list of America's Most Admired Companies in the Fortune magazine annual survey, which appeared in the March 1, 1999, issue. oDell is currently ranked No. 125 on Fortune magazine's corporate rankings. oDell is No. 363 on Fortune magazine's Global 500 rankings oDell is now ranked second in the U.S. and third worldwide among PC manufacturers (IDC).

Local Employment

oLocal employment is 17,500 (including contractors), more than 60 percent of Dell's worldwide employment. oDell is the region's largest private employer. oDell is directly and indirectly responsible for more than $5 billion in economic output and more than 50,000 jobs.

Facilities

Owned - 1.6 million square feet of office and manufacturing space o350-acre campus with 1.3 million square feet of office space in Round Rock; oThese facilities house sales, marketing, technical support functions, executive offices and corporate functions including finance, corporate communications and legal. o570-acre manufacturing campus in northeast Austin; home to Dell's third U.S. manufacturing facility with more than 300,000 square feet of space; oWhen fully staffed, the new facility will employ 1,200 people and add 800 new jobs to the company's local employment.

Leased - 1.9 million square feet (Austin/Round Rock) oFacilities house manufacturing, research and development, procurement, Dell University, information systems and the Dell Factory Outlet.

Current Expansion Projects

Round Rock Campus Expansion oDell began construction in the spring on three new office buildings in Round Rock. oTwo office buildings are under construction on the eastern portion of our campus. Each building will be 240,000 square feet and accommodate some of the sales functions. oThe building on the north quadrant of the Round Rock campus will house a portion of the research and development team and will be 360,000 square feet.

