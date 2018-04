Clié TH55 - vyšší střední třída

Software

PalmOS software Sony Software:

Audio Player

CLIE Camera

CLIE Demo

CLIE Files

CLIE Launcher

CLIE Mail

Data Import

Movie Player

MS Backup

Sound Utility

Voice Recorder Clie Organiser:

CLIE Viewer

Enhanced Date Book

Enhanced Address

Enhanced To Do List

Enhanced Memo Free Notes

Reference Charts

Picsel Viewer

Decuma Input Macromedia Flash Player 5

NetFront v3.1 for CLIE



PC Desktop Software:

Adobe Reader v.6

Data Export

CLIE Mail Conduit

CLIE Migration Wizard

CLIE Organizer for PC

CLIE Update Wizard

Giga Pocket Plugin Image Converter

Intellisync™ Lite v.4.0 (Pumatech, Inc.)

Mobile Communication Wizard

Palm Desktop for CLIE QuickTime

SonicStage