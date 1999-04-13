BURLINGTON COAT FACTORY CHOOSES DELL FOR STRATEGIC LINUX ROLLOUT

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 6, 1999 - Dell Computer Corporation (Nasdaq: DELL), the world's leading direct computer systems company, today announced an agreement to deliver a large retail Linux installation to Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. Burlington's 264 stores nationwide will manage their day-to-day business on Dellâ desktop PCs custom configured to run the open-source Linux operating system.

Burlington will run Red Hat Software Inc.'s version of Linux on 1,250 Dell OptiPlexâ PCs for office management, to administer its Baby Registry and to handle back-office functions such as shipping and receiving. Dell will factory-install Red Hat Linux software through its DellPlus service on the OptiPlex GX1 computers, giving Burlington the ease and efficiency of PCs that arrive ready to use.

In a separate announcement today, Dell and Red Hat Software, Inc. expanded their joint efforts to make Linux a success in the corporate market. Dell is now the first major systems vendor to offer Red Hat Linux pre-installed on selected Dell Precision WorkStationsâ and Dell PowerEdgeâ servers. Dell also plans to offer Red Hat Linux pre-installed on Dell OptiPlex desktops during the first half of 1999. Additionally, Dell has made a minority equity investment in Red Hat http://www.dell.com/corporate/media/newsreleases/99/9904/6b.htm

Information about Dell's certified configurations and system support can be found at http://www.dell.com/products/workstat/isv/linux.htm for Dell Precision WorkStations or http://www.dell.com/products/poweredge/linux/index.htm for Dell PowerEdge servers.

"Dell's capability to customize hardware and software images provides the kind of flexibility customers demand," said Joe Marengi, senior vice president and general manager of Dell's Relationship Group. "Customers increasingly are turning to our high-caliber, in-factory customization and the flexibility it gives them to choose the technology they want for their business."

"Burlington Coat Factory requires the choices and versatility Dell offers," said Michael Prince, chief information officer of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. "Dell's ability to configure computer systems in the factory and ship directly to all our locations translates into higher quality products which arrive ready to use. This helps shorten our roll-out schedule."

Installation of Red Hat Linux for Burlington is provided by DellPlus, Dell's custom factory integration service. DellPlus provides a wide range of custom-built services, including special hardware installation and configuration, software installation and asset tagging and reporting for Dell systems. Additional information on DellPlus is available at http://www.dell.com/dellplus/index.htm

According to IDC Research, Linux was the fastest-growing server operating environment in 1998, capturing more than 17 percent of all server operating system shipments. More than an estimated 10 million users currently run the Linux operating system. Linux is the cooperatively developed POSIX-oriented, multi-user, multi-tasking operating system used worldwide. Linux is strongly differentiated from virtually all other operating systems because it is "open source" software, with the source code freely available to all users. Red Hat Linux is maintained by the guidelines of the Linux General Public License (GPL) as "freely distributable" software available from many sites on the Internet.

Founded in 1994, Red Hat Software is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., where it develops and maintains the award-winning operating systems. Red Hat builds one of the most accessible and advanced operating systems available anywhere with technical innovations such as RPM and druid installation tool.

About Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation operates 264 stores in 42 states (including subsidiaries). The company's roots trace to 1924, when Abe Milstein launched a successful wholesale outerwear business. In the 1950s, Monroe G. Milstein, president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, joined his father and began a small sideline in the retail trade. In 1972, the company began operations as a retailer through the acquisition of one coat factory and outlet store in Burlington, N.J.

About Dell

Ranked No. 78 among the Fortune 500 companies and No. 363 in the Fortune Global 500, Dell Computer Corporation is the world's leading direct computer systems company, based on revenues of $18.2 billion for the past four quarters. Dell designs, manufactures and customizes products and services to customer requirements and offers an extensive selection of software and peripherals. Information on Dell and its products can be obtained by accessing the Dell World Wide Web site at www.dell.com.

