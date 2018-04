AMD Alchemy Au1100 - nové procesory pro mobilní zařízení

High Speed MIPS CPU Core 333, 400 or 500 MHz MIPS32 Instruction Set 32-Bit Architecture 16KB Instruction and 16KB Data Caches High Speed Multiply-Accumulate (MAC) and Divide unit 1.0-1.2 V Core, 2.5 V I/O

Highly-Integrated System Peripherals GPIO (48 total, 13 dedicated) 10/100 Ethernet MAC Controller USB Device and Host Controller Three UARTs IrDA Controller AC’97 Controller I 2 S Controller Two SSI Controller Two Secure Digital (SD)Controller LCD Controller PCMCIA Controller

On-Chip LCD Controller Single and Dual Panel Color STN and TFT Displays 1024 X 1024 at 16 pbb, Supported Through Unified SDRAM-Based Frame Buffer Hardware Rotate for Portrait -vs- Landscape (90, 180, 270 degree)



High-Bandwidth Memory Buses 100 MHz SDRAM Controller 2.5 - 3.3v SDRAM Support SRAM/Flash EPROM Controller

Low System Power Core MHz Power (mW) 333 <200 400 250 500 500 Power-Saving Modes Idle Sleep Pseudo-static design to 0 Hz

Package 399 pin PBGA 17 mm x 17 mm

Operating System Support Microsoft Windows® CE and CE.NET Linux® VxWorks®

Development Tool Support Complete MIPS32-Compatible Tool Set Numerous 3rd-Party Compilers, Assemblers and Debuggers