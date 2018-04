AGAMA - Pocket PC pro armádu a průmysl

Temperature



Solar Loading

Shock/Drop Test

Vibration



Altitude

Rain

Humidity

Sand/Dust



EMI/EMC



Nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare



Fungus

Salt fog



Electrical



Physical

Operating: -25° to +50° C (-13° to +122° F)

Non-operating: -32° to +65° C (-25° to +150° F)

To internal temperature of +63° C (+145° F)

36-inch drop on all edges, faces, and corners

Frequency range non-operating: 5 to 55 Hz;

0.7 gat 5 to15 Hz; 1.2 gat 16 to 25 Hz; 3 gat 26 to 55 Hz

Operating: 15,000 feet, Non-operating: 30,000 feet

Operating: 1.8 inches per hour in 20-mph wind for 30 minutes

Operating: 10 to 95%, Non-operating: 5 to 95%

20 ±3 mph for 30 minutes, dust concentration, 10.6 ±0.7 g/m3, sand concentration, 2.2 ±0.5 g/m3

Requirements of U.S. Title 47, Code of Federal Regulations, Federal Communications Commission, Part 15, Subpart J

Operable while the user is fully dressed in MOPP-IV nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare gear. Easily decontaminated using standard methods.

Certified that materials used do not support fungal growth

Certified that no signs of corrosion exist after being exposed to an aqueous salt atmosphere

110/220 Vac at 47 to 400 Hz with adapter, 5 Vdc (dc adapter available for vehicle charging)

Approximate size: 7” x 3.5” x 1.25”, Weight: 15.5 oz