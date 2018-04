Acer n30, nové Pocket PC střední třídy

Handheld software (pre-loaded)



Microsoft ® Pocket Outlook ® --- Organise personal information like calendar, contacts, tasks, notes and inbox

Pocket Word™ --- Word processing application compatible with Microsoft ® Word

Pocket Excel™ --- Spreadsheet application compatible with Microsoft ® Excel

MSN ® Messenger --- Real-time chat application

Windows ® Media™ Player 9.0 for Pocket PC --- Playback of multimedia files like MP3, Windows ® Media audio, Windows ® Media video, and streaming video files

Calculator --- Easy-to-use calculator with currency exchange feature

Pocket Internet Explorer --- Browse through websites and download files and images

Games --- Enjoy playing classic Solitaire and Jawbreaker

File Explorer --- Manage files in main memory, on a shared network drive, or on storage media cards

Microsoft ® ActiveSync ® 3.7.1 --- Synchronise PIM data with Microsoft ® Pocket Outlook ®

Microsoft ® Reader 2.0 for Pocket PC * --- Read e-books specifically designed for Microsoft ® Reader with ClearType ® technology

Lunar View ** --- View your calendar in the Chinese lunar calendar format

Pictures (image viewer) --- Thumbnail views; rotate, crop and zoom in on pictures; slideshow feature

Backup/restore utility --- Backup/restore important files onto storage devices

System Info --- Provide hardware and software status and information

Backlight Control --- To conserve battery power

Microphone AGC --- Control the quality of voice recordings