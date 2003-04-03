Acer n10, nové Pocket PC s 300 MHz procesorem XScale

Úsporný procesor, dostatek operační paměti a nadprůměrné rozšiřovací možnosti nabízí nový model kapesního počítače třídy Pocket PC, jehož celý název zní Acer n10. Jedná se o PDA s aktuálním operačním systémem Windows CE 3.x alias Pocket PC 2002, jemuž odpovídají i hardwarové specifikace celého zařízení. Acer n10 doplňuje stávající řadu kapesních počítačů třídy Pocket PC značky Acer používajících procesory s technologií Intel XScale.
Srdcem PDA je procesor Intel PXA255, tedy "odlehčená" a mírně upravená verze 400 MHz CPU Intel PXA250. Právě o něco menší spotřeba proudu 300 MHz procesoru PXA255 a pouze zanedbatelný pokles průměrného výkonu v běžných aplikacích umožňují novému Aceru n10 pracovat až 12 hodin na interní lithium-polymerový akumulátor s kapacitou 1500 mAh.
Ergonomické řešení kapesního počítače bohužel nemůžeme z dostupných fotografií dostatečně kvalifikovaně posoudit, výbava modelu n10 si ale v ničem nezadá s vybavením ostatních levnějších i dražších Pocket PC. Acer n10 totiž obsahuje nejen slot pro karty typu MMC/Secure Digital, ale navíc ještě slot pro karty Compact Flash typu I a II, takže o možnosti rozšíření je postaráno v plném rozsahu. Bluetooth rozhraní ani bezdrátovou síťovou kartu u modelu Acer n10 bohužel nenajdeme, infračervený port je ale samozřejmostí. Operační systém je společně s interními aplikacemi uložen ve 32 MB paměti Flash, pro aplikace a data je vyhrazeno 64 MB SDRAM. Transreflexivní TFT displej s úhlopříčkou 3,5 palce umí zobrazit maximálně 65 536 barev, což je stejně jako u všech ostatních Pocket PC 2002. Svojí hmotností 165 gramů sice nepatří Acer n10 mezi ta nejlehčí Pocket PC, uvedená váha ale stále patří mezi lepší průměr.
V následující tabulce si můžete porovnat jednotlivé modely kapesních počítačů Acer třídy Pocket PC. Udávané 12 hodinové provozní době sice věřit můžeme, ale osobně bych to při větším multimediálním vytížení PDA viděl tak na maximálně 4-6 hodin. Protože Acer n10 neobsahuje rozhraní Bluetooth ani jiný typ bezdrátové komunikace s delším dosahem, měl by patřit mezi levnější Pocket PC. Přesná prodejní cena tohoto poměrně zajímavého PDA ale ještě nebyla zveřejněna, můžeme se o ní tedy jen dohadovat.
V České republice se bohužel kapesní počítače značky Acer oficiálně neprodávají. Společnost Acer se v oblasti mobilních zařízení prodávaných v naší republice zaměřuje především na notebooky, ve kterých ostatně částečně kraluje jak v počtu nabízených modelů, tak především v počtu prodaných kusů notebooků (platí prakticky pro celou Evropu). Pokud by se někdy v budoucnu začaly PDA značky Acer u nás prodávat, určitě vás o tom nezapomeneme informovat.
|
|Acer n10 Handheld
|Acer n20 Handheld
|Acer n20w Handheld
|OS
|Microsoft® Windows® Powered Pocket PC 2002
|Microsoft® Windows® Powered Pocket PC
|Microsoft® Windows® Powered Pocket PC
|Processor
|Intel® PXA255 Applications Processor with Intel® XScale™ technology up to 300MHz
|Intel® PXA250 Applications Processor with Intel® XScale™ technology up to 400MHz
|Intel® PXA250 Applications Processor with Intel® XScale™ technology up to 400MHz
|System Memory
|64MB of SDRAM for user applications and storage
|64MB of SDRAM for user applications and storage
|64MB of SDRAM for user applications and storage
|Flash ROM
|32MB of flash Memory for OS and embedded applications
|32MB of flash memory for OS and embedded applications
|32MB of flash memory for OS and embedded applications
|Display
|3.5" Transflective TFT LCD 16-bit (65,536 colours) with 240x320 resolution
|3.8" Active TFT LCD 16-bit (65K colours) with 240x320 resolution
|3.8" Active TFT LCD 16-bit (65K colours) with 240x320 resolution
|Size
|130mm(L) x 78mm (W) x 16.9mm (H)
|129mm (L) x 79mm (W) x 12.9mm (H)
|129mm (L) x 79mm (W) x 19.6mm (H)
|Weight
|165g
|180g
|235g
|Expansion
|
|
|
|Audio
|
|
|
|Special Keys and Buttons
|
|
|
|Battery
|
|
|
|ActiveSync®
|Mini USB connecter with USB interface
|Cradle with USB interface
|Cradle with USB interface
|Wireless
|IrDA
|IrDA
|IrDA and built-in 802.11b
|Handheld Software
(pre-loaded)
|Microsoft® Pocket Outlook™----
Organise personal information like Calendar, Contacts, Inbox, Notes and Tasks
|Microsoft® Pocket Outlook™-----
Organise personal information like Calendar, Contacts, ToDo, E-mail, Notes and Inbox
|Microsoft® Pocket Outlook™-----
Organise personal information like Calendar, Contacts, ToDo, E-mail, Notes and Inbox
|Pocket Word™-----
Word processing application compatible with Microsoft® Word
|Pocket Word™-----
Word processing application compatible with Microsoft® Word
|Pocket Word™-----
Word processing application compatible with Microsoft® Word
|Pocket Excel™-----
Spreadsheet application compatible with Microsoft® Excel
|Pocket Excel™-----
Spreadsheet application compatible with Microsoft® Excel
|Pocket Excel™-----
Spreadsheet application compatible with Microsoft® Excel
|MSN® Messenger----
Real-time chat application
|MSN® Messenger----
Real-time chat application
|MSN® Messenger----
Real-time chat application
|Microsoft® Reader 2.0 for Pocket PC*----
Read e-books specifically designed for Microsoft® Reader with ClearType® technology
|Microsoft® Reader 2.0 for Pocket PC*----
Read e-books specifically designed for Microsoft® Reader with ClearType® technology
|Microsoft® Reader 2.0 for Pocket PC*----
Read e-books specifically designed for Microsoft® Reader with ClearType® technology
|Terminal Services Client----
Remotely access Microsoft® Windows®-based servers
|Terminal Services Client----
Remotely access Microsoft® Windows®-based servers
|Terminal Services Client----
Remotely access Microsoft® Windows®-based servers
|Windows® Media™ Player 8.5 for Pocket PC----
Playback multimedia files like MP3, Windows® Media Audio, Windows® Media Video, and Streaming Video files
|Windows® Media™ Player 8.0 for Pocket PC----
Playback multimedia files like MP3, Windows® Media Audio, Windows® Media Video, and Streaming Video files
|Windows® Media™ Player 8.0 for Pocket PC----
Playback multimedia files like MP3, Windows® Media Audio, Windows® Media Video, and Streaming Video files
|Voice Recorder----
Record voice notes or sounds instantly with the press of a button
|Voice Recorder----
Record voice notes or sounds instantly with the press of a button
|Voice Recorder----
Record voice notes or sounds instantly with the press of a button
|Calculator ----
Easy-to-use calculator with currency exchange feature
|Calculator ----
Easy-to-use calculator with currency exchange feature
|Calculator ----
Easy-to-use calculator with currency exchange feature
|Pocket Internet Explorer----
Browse through websites and download files & images
|Pocket Internet Explorer----
Browse through websites and download files & images
|Pocket Internet Explorer----
Browse through websites and download files & images
|Games----
Enjoy playing classic Solitaire
|Games----
Enjoy playing classic Solitaire
|Games----
Enjoy playing classic Solitaire
|
File Explorer----
|File Explorer----
Explore system files in Windows® directory
|File Explorer----
Explore system files in Windows® directory
|Microsoft® ActiveSync® 3.5----
Synchronise PIM data with Microsoft® Outlook®
|Microsoft® ActiveSync® 3.5----
Synchronise PIM data with Microsoft® Outlook®
|Microsoft® ActiveSync® 3.5----
Synchronise PIM data with Microsoft® Outlook®
|Lunar View** ----
View your calendar in the Chinese lunar calendar format
|Lunar View** ----
View your calendar in the Chinese lunar calendar format
|Lunar View** ----
View your calendar in the Chinese lunar calendar format
|Backup/Restore Utility----
Backup/restore important files onto memory cards
|Backup/Restore Utility----
Backup/restore important files onto memory cards
|Backup/Restore Utility----
Backup/restore important files onto memory cards
|System Info ----
a quick way to inspect the hardware and software status and information
|Wireless LAN Utility----
Configure & optimise the integrated Wireless LAN with this utility
|Companion CD
|IA Album LE (Light Edition)----
Image Viewer
|IA Album LE (Light Edition)----
Image Viewer
|IA Album LE (Light Edition)----
Image Viewer
|Acrobat Reader for Pocket PC----
PDF file viewer
|Acrobat Reader for Pocket PC----
PDF file viewer
|Acrobat Reader for Pocket PC----
PDF file viewer
|Pocket TV Enterprise Edition ----
Playback of Mpeg 1 video files
|Pocket TV Enterprise Edition ----
Playback of Mpeg 1 video files
|Pocket TV Enterprise Edition ----
Playback of Mpeg 1 video files
|Dictionary 30,000 or 80,000** ----
English/Chinese, Chinese/English
|Dictionary 30,000 or 80,000** ----
English/Chinese, Chinese/English
|Dictionary 30,000 or 80,000**----
English/Chinese, Chinese/English
|Outlook® 2000
|Quick Guide
|Accessories
(optional)
|Penlight Stylus, 3-in-1 Stylus, USB Sync Cable, AC Adapter, Leather Cover, Sporty Sack, Car Charger
|Four-in-one Pen, Stylus, Leather Cover, USB Cradle, USB Sync-charge Cable, AC Adapter, Battery Pack, Earphones with Microphone, and Expansion Sleeve
|Four-in-one Pen, Stylus, Leather Cover, USB Cradle, USB Sync-charge Cable, AC Adapter, Battery Pack, Earphones with Microphone, and Expansion Sleeve
|Warranty
|One year Local Warranty (depends on region) and International Travellers Warranty
|1-year Warranty
|1-year Warranty
|* World Wide English, French, Italian, German and Spanish only
** Traditional and Simplified Chinese only
|* World Wide English, French, Italian, and German only
** Traditional and Simplified Chinese SKU only
|* World Wide English, French, Italian, and German only
** Traditional and Simplified Chinese SKU only