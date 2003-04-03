Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Acer n10, nové Pocket PC s 300 MHz procesorem XScale

aktualizováno 
Procesorem Intel PXA255 s frekvencí 300 MHz, 64 MB SDRAM, 3,5" TFT displejem, dvěma sloty pro rozšiřující karty a váhou 165 gramů se pyšní nový kapesní počítač třídy Pocket PC 2002, jehož autorem není nikdo jiný než společnost Acer. Zajímají vás podrobnosti?

Úsporný procesor, dostatek operační paměti a nadprůměrné rozšiřovací možnosti nabízí nový model kapesního počítače třídy Pocket PC, jehož celý název zní Acer n10. Jedná se o PDA s aktuálním operačním systémem Windows CE 3.x alias Pocket PC 2002, jemuž odpovídají i hardwarové specifikace celého zařízení. Acer n10 doplňuje stávající řadu kapesních počítačů třídy Pocket PC značky Acer používajících procesory s technologií Intel XScale.



Srdcem PDA je procesor Intel PXA255, tedy "odlehčená" a mírně upravená verze 400 MHz CPU Intel PXA250. Právě o něco menší spotřeba proudu 300 MHz procesoru PXA255 a pouze zanedbatelný pokles průměrného výkonu v běžných aplikacích umožňují novému Aceru n10 pracovat až 12 hodin na interní lithium-polymerový akumulátor s kapacitou 1500 mAh.

Ergonomické řešení kapesního počítače bohužel nemůžeme z dostupných fotografií dostatečně kvalifikovaně posoudit, výbava modelu n10 si ale v ničem nezadá s vybavením ostatních levnějších i dražších Pocket PC. Acer n10 totiž obsahuje nejen slot pro karty typu MMC/Secure Digital, ale navíc ještě slot pro karty Compact Flash typu I a II, takže o možnosti rozšíření je postaráno v plném rozsahu. Bluetooth rozhraní ani bezdrátovou síťovou kartu u modelu Acer n10 bohužel nenajdeme, infračervený port je ale samozřejmostí. Operační systém je společně s interními aplikacemi uložen ve 32 MB paměti Flash, pro aplikace a data je vyhrazeno 64 MB SDRAM. Transreflexivní TFT displej s úhlopříčkou 3,5 palce umí zobrazit maximálně 65 536 barev, což je stejně jako u všech ostatních Pocket PC 2002. Svojí hmotností 165 gramů sice nepatří Acer n10 mezi ta nejlehčí Pocket PC, uvedená váha ale stále patří mezi lepší průměr.



V následující tabulce si můžete porovnat jednotlivé modely kapesních počítačů Acer třídy Pocket PC. Udávané 12 hodinové provozní době sice věřit můžeme, ale osobně bych to při větším multimediálním vytížení PDA viděl tak na maximálně 4-6 hodin. Protože Acer n10 neobsahuje rozhraní Bluetooth ani jiný typ bezdrátové komunikace s delším dosahem, měl by patřit mezi levnější Pocket PC. Přesná prodejní cena tohoto poměrně zajímavého PDA ale ještě nebyla zveřejněna, můžeme se o ní tedy jen dohadovat.

V České republice se bohužel kapesní počítače značky Acer oficiálně neprodávají. Společnost Acer se v oblasti mobilních zařízení prodávaných v naší republice zaměřuje především na notebooky, ve kterých ostatně částečně kraluje jak v počtu nabízených modelů, tak především v počtu prodaných kusů notebooků (platí prakticky pro celou Evropu). Pokud by se někdy v budoucnu začaly PDA značky Acer u nás prodávat, určitě vás o tom nezapomeneme informovat.


 Acer n10 Handheld Acer n20 Handheld Acer n20w Handheld
OS Microsoft® Windows® Powered Pocket PC 2002 Microsoft® Windows® Powered Pocket PC Microsoft® Windows® Powered Pocket PC
Processor Intel® PXA255 Applications Processor with Intel® XScale™ technology up to 300MHz Intel® PXA250 Applications Processor with Intel® XScale™ technology up to 400MHz Intel® PXA250 Applications Processor with Intel® XScale™ technology up to 400MHz
System Memory 64MB of SDRAM for user applications and storage 64MB of SDRAM for user applications and storage 64MB of SDRAM for user applications and storage
Flash ROM 32MB of flash Memory for OS and embedded applications 32MB of flash memory for OS and embedded applications 32MB of flash memory for OS and embedded applications
Display 3.5" Transflective TFT LCD 16-bit (65,536 colours) with 240x320 resolution 3.8" Active TFT LCD 16-bit (65K colours) with 240x320 resolution 3.8" Active TFT LCD 16-bit (65K colours) with 240x320 resolution
Size 130mm(L) x 78mm (W) x 16.9mm (H) 129mm (L) x 79mm (W) x 12.9mm (H) 129mm (L) x 79mm (W) x 19.6mm (H)
Weight 165g 180g 235g
Expansion
  • SD/MMC expansion slot
  • CF Type I/Type II expansion slot
  • Memory Stick expansion slot
  • Acer Versatile Connector
  • Optional Expansion Sleeve with PCMCIA and CF standards
  • Memory Stick expansion slot
  • Acer Versatile Connector
Audio
  • Built-in microphone and speaker
  • 3.5mm earphones jack
  • Built-in microphone and speaker
  • 3.5mm earphone jack
  • Built-in microphone and speaker
  • 3.5mm earphone jack
Special Keys and Buttons
  • 6 quick application buttons
  • Scroll Wheel
  • Hold Switch
  • Hard Reset switch
  • Directional Pad
  • 6 quick application buttons
  • Scroll Wheel
  • Hold Switch
  • Lock Switch
  • Directional Pad
  • 6 quick application buttons
  • Scroll Wheel
  • Hold Switch
  • Lock Switch
  • Directional Pad
Battery
  • 1500 mAh Lithium Polymer rechargeable battery
  • 12-hour battery life when backlight is de-activated
  • 3 hours to charge from empty to full
  • Removable rechargeable Li-ion polymer 1000 mAH battery
  • 8-hour battery life when backlight is de-activated
  • 3 hours to charge from empty to full
  • Removable rechargeable Li-ion polymer 2000 mAH battery
  • 15-hour battery life when backlight and 802.11b are inactive
  • 6 hours to charge from empty to full
ActiveSync® Mini USB connecter with USB interface Cradle with USB interface Cradle with USB interface
Wireless IrDA IrDA IrDA and built-in 802.11b
Handheld Software
(pre-loaded)		 Microsoft® Pocket Outlook™----
Organise personal information like Calendar, Contacts, Inbox, Notes and Tasks 		Microsoft® Pocket Outlook™-----
Organise personal information like Calendar, Contacts, ToDo, E-mail, Notes and Inbox		 Microsoft® Pocket Outlook™-----
Organise personal information like Calendar, Contacts, ToDo, E-mail, Notes and Inbox
Pocket Word™-----
Word processing application compatible with Microsoft® Word		 Pocket Word™-----
Word processing application compatible with Microsoft® Word		 Pocket Word™-----
Word processing application compatible with Microsoft® Word
Pocket Excel™-----
Spreadsheet application compatible with Microsoft® Excel		 Pocket Excel™-----
Spreadsheet application compatible with Microsoft® Excel		 Pocket Excel™-----
Spreadsheet application compatible with Microsoft® Excel
MSN® Messenger----
Real-time chat application		 MSN® Messenger----
Real-time chat application		 MSN® Messenger----
Real-time chat application
Microsoft® Reader 2.0 for Pocket PC*----
Read e-books specifically designed for Microsoft® Reader with ClearType® technology		 Microsoft® Reader 2.0 for Pocket PC*----
Read e-books specifically designed for Microsoft® Reader with ClearType® technology		 Microsoft® Reader 2.0 for Pocket PC*----
Read e-books specifically designed for Microsoft® Reader with ClearType® technology
Terminal Services Client----
Remotely access Microsoft® Windows®-based servers		 Terminal Services Client----
Remotely access Microsoft® Windows®-based servers		 Terminal Services Client----
Remotely access Microsoft® Windows®-based servers
Windows® Media™ Player 8.5 for Pocket PC----
Playback multimedia files like MP3, Windows® Media Audio, Windows® Media Video, and Streaming Video files		 Windows® Media™ Player 8.0 for Pocket PC----
Playback multimedia files like MP3, Windows® Media Audio, Windows® Media Video, and Streaming Video files		 Windows® Media™ Player 8.0 for Pocket PC----
Playback multimedia files like MP3, Windows® Media Audio, Windows® Media Video, and Streaming Video files
Voice Recorder----
Record voice notes or sounds instantly with the press of a button		 Voice Recorder----
Record voice notes or sounds instantly with the press of a button		 Voice Recorder----
Record voice notes or sounds instantly with the press of a button
Calculator ----
Easy-to-use calculator with currency exchange feature		 Calculator ----
Easy-to-use calculator with currency exchange feature		 Calculator ----
Easy-to-use calculator with currency exchange feature
Pocket Internet Explorer----
Browse through websites and download files & images		 Pocket Internet Explorer----
Browse through websites and download files & images		 Pocket Internet Explorer----
Browse through websites and download files & images
Games----
Enjoy playing classic Solitaire		 Games----
Enjoy playing classic Solitaire		 Games----
Enjoy playing classic Solitaire

File Explorer----
Browse and manage files in your Pocket PC

File Explorer----
Explore system files in Windows® directory		 File Explorer----
Explore system files in Windows® directory
Microsoft® ActiveSync® 3.5----
Synchronise PIM data with Microsoft® Outlook®		 Microsoft® ActiveSync® 3.5----
Synchronise PIM data with Microsoft® Outlook®		 Microsoft® ActiveSync® 3.5----
Synchronise PIM data with Microsoft® Outlook®
Lunar View** ----
View your calendar in the Chinese lunar calendar format		 Lunar View** ----
View your calendar in the Chinese lunar calendar format		 Lunar View** ----
View your calendar in the Chinese lunar calendar format
Backup/Restore Utility----
Backup/restore important files onto memory cards		 Backup/Restore Utility----
Backup/restore important files onto memory cards		 Backup/Restore Utility----
Backup/restore important files onto memory cards
System Info ----
a quick way to inspect the hardware and software status and information		   Wireless LAN Utility----
Configure & optimise the integrated Wireless LAN with this utility
Companion CD IA Album LE (Light Edition)----
Image Viewer		 IA Album LE (Light Edition)----
Image Viewer		 IA Album LE (Light Edition)----
Image Viewer
Acrobat Reader for Pocket PC----
PDF file viewer		 Acrobat Reader for Pocket PC----
PDF file viewer		 Acrobat Reader for Pocket PC----
PDF file viewer
Pocket TV Enterprise Edition ----
Playback of Mpeg 1 video files		 Pocket TV Enterprise Edition ----
Playback of Mpeg 1 video files		 Pocket TV Enterprise Edition ----
Playback of Mpeg 1 video files
Dictionary 30,000 or 80,000** ----
English/Chinese, Chinese/English
 Dictionary 30,000 or 80,000** ----
English/Chinese, Chinese/English		 Dictionary 30,000 or 80,000**----
English/Chinese, Chinese/English
Outlook® 2000
    
Quick Guide    
Accessories
(optional)		 Penlight Stylus, 3-in-1 Stylus, USB Sync Cable, AC Adapter, Leather Cover, Sporty Sack, Car Charger Four-in-one Pen, Stylus, Leather Cover, USB Cradle, USB Sync-charge Cable, AC Adapter, Battery Pack, Earphones with Microphone, and Expansion Sleeve Four-in-one Pen, Stylus, Leather Cover, USB Cradle, USB Sync-charge Cable, AC Adapter, Battery Pack, Earphones with Microphone, and Expansion Sleeve
Warranty One year Local Warranty (depends on region) and International Travellers Warranty 1-year Warranty 1-year Warranty
  * World Wide English, French, Italian, German and Spanish only
** Traditional and Simplified Chinese only		 * World Wide English, French, Italian, and German only
** Traditional and Simplified Chinese SKU only		 * World Wide English, French, Italian, and German only
** Traditional and Simplified Chinese SKU only
