7035 Freezer - nový handheld od Psionu

processor & memory

• Microprocessor: 32 bit AMD Elan SC400 486DX, 33 MHz

• Flash:4 MB Flash,expandable to 8 MB

• RAM:8 MB RAM expandable to 16 MB



operating system

• IBM DOS 7.0



wireless communication options

• 802.11b 2.4 GHz Spread Spectrum,Direct Sequence

Transmission power :32 mW

Data rate:1,2 and 11 Mbps

• 403 -512 MHz Synthesized Narrowband Transmission power :2 watts North America; 01 to 2 watts International

Data rates: 9.6 or 19.2 kbps;Channels:1 to 16

• Mobitex Wireless Data Network

Europe: 400 MHz; North America, South America, Asia:900 MHz (all are 2W max.)



peripherals

• Two RS-232 serial por ts, COM1 includes 16550 UART

• Peripheral por t suppor ts decoded and non-decoded scanners, serial printers,and other communication devices

• IrDA for shor t range wireless printing

• Internal beeper,volume and tone control



keyboard

• Available in 36-key “big button ”,44-key “multi-purpose ”and 56-key

“full alpha numeric ”formats

• All keyboards suppor t remapping

• Up to 36 addressable function keys and 10 addressable/ programmable macro keys



display

• 160 x 160 graphic monochrome transflective LCD VGA screen

with automatic back-lighting and adjustable contrast

• Active area: 6,2cm x 6,2cm/2.44 ”x 2.44 ”

• Font sizes suppor ted: 5x10,6x10,8x10,16x22,18x20,18x26,

18x32,9x20,10x20,10x26

• International language suppor t including DBCS



size & weight

• At keyboard: 69mm/2.7 ”wide x 41mm/1.6 ”deep

• Maximum overall:93mm/3.7 ”wide x 74mm/2.9 ”deep x

241mm/9.5 ” long

• Weight (basic unit)

with batter y,hand strap and 2.4 GHz 802.11b radio: 650g/23 oz

with integrated scanner add:48g/1.7 oz

with pistol grip add:110g/3.9 oz

with rubber casing (integrated scanner) 186g/6.6 oz

with rubber casing (non-integrated scanner) 222g/7.8 oz

antenna options

• Standard high gain whip antenna on narrowband model for

maximum coverage in freezer

• Standard diversity antenna for 2.4 GHz model



environmental

• Freezer/Extreme temp.model

Operating: -30 °C to 50 °C/-22 °F to 122 °F

Storage (without batter y): -40 °C to 60 °C/-40 °F to 140 °F

Humidity: 5 - 96%relative humidity, freezer condensing

Drop Rating:Multiple 1.5m/5 ’drops to concrete

Shock:30G on all axis

Vibration: 1.5G RMS PSD (Power Spectrum Density) on frequency range of 4 to 500 Hz

Rain/Dust:IEC 529, IP54 rating, NEMA 3 and 3S



powermanagement

• Fast swap,rechargeable 1600 mAh 7.2V Li-Ion battery pack, 2.5 hour recharge

• High reliability backup (approx. 5 min. during battery changing)

• APM (Advanced Power Management) compliant

• Accurate on-screen battery fuel gauge



optionalintegrated scanners

• High performance standard range with configurable aiming dot

• Long range,with configurable aiming dot

• Advanced long range,with configurable aiming dot

• 2D PDF417



approvals

• Safety (applies to chargers):UL 1950,CSA C22.2 No950

• LVD EN60950

• EMC:FCC Par t 15 Class B,EMC Directive 89/336/EEC

• Laser :CDRH/IEC Class II



accessories

• 6 Unit Charger,3 Unit Charger,In-Unit Charger

• Hand Strap,Wrist Strap,Shoulder Strap

• Belt Loop,Holster,Carr ying Cases

• Vehicle-Mount Cradle (powered &non-powered)

• Field-Installable Pistol Grip

• Terminal Development Kit



*Specifications are subject to change without notification.